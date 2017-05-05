Vorayuth’s passport revoked, but location unknown

The Foreign Ministry on Friday revoked the passport of Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya as authorities continue to seek his arrest in a five-year-old fatal hit-and-run case.

The 32-year-old heir to a family fortune built on Red Bull energy drinks left Thailand for Singapore on April 25, two days before he had been ordered to report to prosecutors to be formally charged in court. It was the eighth time he has missed a summons since legal proceedings began.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS