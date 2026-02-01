Russian National Found Murdered, Dismembered Remains Discovered in Pattaya

PATTAYA – The dismembered remains of a 30-year-old Russian man were discovered buried in multiple locations near a pond in Pattaya on February 1, 2026, following an intensive 23-day investigation into his disappearance, local media reported.

The victim had been reported missing under suspicious circumstances, prompting a public appeal for information. The case gained urgency after his mother traveled from Russia to formally file a missing person report with Thai authorities.

Police uncovered threatening chat messages demanding repayment of a debt exceeding $120,000, which investigators believe is linked to a failed cannabis business partnership and likely motivated the murder.

One foreign national suspect has been detained and is being questioned. Authorities are working to identify and apprehend additional accomplices, who may include both Thai and foreign individuals.

The investigation is being led by Nongprue Police Station in Chonburi Province.

