Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Info

Russian National Found Murdered, Dismembered Remains Discovered in Pattaya

PATTAYA – The dismembered remains of a 30-year-old Russian man were discovered buried in multiple locations near a pond in Pattaya on February 1, 2026, following an intensive 23-day investigation into his disappearance, local media reported.

Russian Doctor Dies After 16th-Floor Fall in Pattaya

The victim had been reported missing under suspicious circumstances, prompting a public appeal for information. The case gained urgency after his mother traveled from Russia to formally file a missing person report with Thai authorities.

Police uncovered threatening chat messages demanding repayment of a debt exceeding $120,000, which investigators believe is linked to a failed cannabis business partnership and likely motivated the murder.

One foreign national suspect has been detained and is being questioned. Authorities are working to identify and apprehend additional accomplices, who may include both Thai and foreign individuals.

Russian Father Sentenced to 12.5 Years for Son’s Speedboat Murder

The investigation is being led by Nongprue Police Station in Chonburi Province.

-Thailand News (TN)

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

george


Thailand News delivers the latest updates and in-depth coverage on all things Thailand. We offer a wide array of topics, including breaking news, politics, tourism, business, culture, lifestyle, and entertainment. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Posts

Danish-Arab ‘Influencer’ Criticized After Insulting Thai Police and Locals in Pattaya

Foreigner Filmed Naked on Pattaya Beach, Sparking Public Concern

94-Year-Old Man Struck by Songthaew at Zebra Crossing in Pattaya