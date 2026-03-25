French National Assaulted Over 30,000 Baht Karaoke Bill in Chiang Mai

CHIANG MAI — A French national has filed a police complaint in Chiang Mai after being physically assaulted over a disputed service bill of 30,000 baht at a local karaoke venue, an incident that has prompted authorities to seek the establishment’s closure, The Frontline reported on X.

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The victim, identified by police only as Kevin, a 35-year-old resident of Chon Buri, reported that the exorbitant charge was for just eight small beers and additional service fees. The dispute over the bill quickly escalated into a confrontation, leaving visible marks on his neck.

Assault and Admission

Police confirmed that an offence had occurred after reviewing evidence showing pushing and pulling during the altercation. The venue operators admitted responsibility and, at the police station, refunded the full 30,000 baht while providing an additional 2,500 baht to cover medical expenses. Staff reportedly grabbed the tourist by the collar during the confrontation, causing the injuries sustained.

Licensing Violations Uncovered

Investigations revealed that the venue was operating without a permit and selling alcohol beyond legally permitted hours — violations that compound the seriousness of the assault. While the establishment claims the prices were explained to customers beforehand, authorities are pursuing further charges for assault and licensing infractions.

คาราโอเกะเชียงใหม่ฉาว! เตรียมสั่งปิด 5ปี หลังทำร้ายนทท. ปมค่าอาหาร ก่อนร้านยอมคืนเงิน จ่ายค่ารักษา Chiang Mai karaoke scandal: French tourist assaulted over bill dispute. Venue refunded 30,000 baht, faces charges and 5-year closure.#คาราโอเกะ #ทำร้ายนักท่องเที่ยว #TheFrontline pic.twitter.com/DnQPm0CwX2 — The Frontline (@thefrontlineth) March 23, 2026

Crackdown on Overcharging

Senior officers highlighted that overcharging tourists remains a persistent concern in Thailand’s entertainment districts, with foreign visitors sometimes targeted by unscrupulous operators seeking to exploit their unfamiliarity with local pricing norms. The case has drawn particular attention due to the severity of the overcharge and the physical violence that followed.

Closure Sought

Authorities are petitioning district officials to impose a five-year closure on the venue, emphasizing that firm action is necessary to ensure the safety and confidence of tourists in the region. Police continue to investigate, and any legal proceedings will follow once district officials review the petition.

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The case serves as a stark reminder of the risks tourists face in unregulated entertainment venues and underscores ongoing efforts by local authorities to crack down on establishments that exploit visitors. For Kevin, what should have been a routine night out turned into a violent ordeal — and a warning for others to remain vigilant when patronizing nightlife establishments.

-Thailand News (TN)