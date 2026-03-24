Thai Tanker Passes Safely Through Strait of Hormuz After Diplomatic Breakthrough

BNGKOK – A Thai oil tanker has successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz following intensive diplomatic negotiations with Iran and Oman, Foreign Affairs Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow confirmed on Tuesday, marking a significant breakthrough amid heightened tensions in the strategic waterway.

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The SET-listed energy firm Bangchak Corporation Plc subsequently confirmed that a crude oil tanker which had been anchored in the Persian Gulf since March 11 had safely passed through the strait. “The tanker is currently on its way across the Indian Ocean and is expected to deliver crude oil to Thailand in early April,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

Diplomatic Efforts Bear Fruit

Bangchak expressed its appreciation to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for coordinating with relevant authorities, as well as to the governments of Iran and Oman, “in facilitating the vessel’s passage in accordance with international law.”

The Iranian Embassy in Thailand also issued a statement, saying the passage was the result of “close cooperation between our two countries and the Sultanate of Oman.” The embassy added: “We value our friendship and will never forget our allies.”

According to Thai PBS, Iran has agreed to Thailand’s request to allow two Thai vessels — one belonging to Bangchak and another to SCG Chemicals — to transit the strait. The agreement followed Thailand’s formal request for facilitation of its vessels passing through the strategic waterway. Iran asked Thailand to provide a list of relevant vessels, and two ships have so far been submitted.

Ongoing Crew Situation

The development comes as Iran recently took responsibility for a missile attack on the Thai bulk carrier Mayuree Naree. It is now working with Oman on an attempt to reach the ship and rescue three Thai crewmen said to be still aboard, according to officials.

JUST IN: A Thai-flagged vessel just crossed the Strait of Hormuz — but only after coordinating with Iran. This isn’t free navigation anymore. It’s permission-based transit in the world’s most critical oil artery. Game changer. #OOTT #Shipping pic.twitter.com/TMuJWMZCpO — TradeFlow Intelligence (@TradeFlowIntel) March 24, 2026

New Corridor Emerges

Maritime news and analysis service Lloyd’s List reported that a new “safe” corridor running through Iran’s territorial waters has emerged in recent days, with at least nine ships having passed through. Several countries including India, Pakistan, Iraq, Malaysia and China are in direct talks with Tehran to transit through its territorial waters in the strait.

Ships have been approved on a case-by-case basis, but the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is now developing a vetting and registration system that would involve tolls of up to $2 million per vessel. Lloyd’s List reported that only one tanker is so far understood to have made a payment, said to be in the region of $2 million, with the IRGC reportedly requesting that tolls be paid in Chinese yuan.

Vessel Requirements

Ships hoping to use the pre-approved route are expected to communicate extensive details regarding both ownership of the vessel and destination of the cargo to the IRGC in advance of transit, with details being communicated via a series of Iran-affiliated individuals operating outside of Iran.

An estimated 400 vessels are currently waiting outside the strait, including 150 tankers, 120 bulk carriers and 130 others.

Regional Context

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the strait was “open, but closed to our enemies,” signaling a de-escalation from earlier remarks by the IRGC that any ship trying to transit the waterway would be set ablaze.

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Traffic through the strait has plunged by 95 percent since the United States and Israel launched a war on Iran three weeks ago, with major repercussions for global energy markets. Approximately one-fifth of the world’s oil transits through the Strait of Hormuz, making it one of the most critical maritime chokepoints in the world.

-Thailand News (TN)