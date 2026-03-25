Crackdown on Illegal Work: Over 140 Arrests in Chonburi

CHONBURI — More than 140 foreign nationals were arrested between March 16 and 22 in a sweeping crackdown on illegal employment across the province, immigration authorities announced on Tuesday, signaling intensified enforcement against labour violations in one of Thailand’s most popular tourist destinations, the Bangkok Post reported.

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Pol Maj Gen Songprode Sirisukha, commander of Immigration Division 3, outlined the operations, which targeted migrant workers employed without permits or working in positions beyond their authorised roles, particularly in Pattaya’s entertainment and service sectors.

“We are stepping up inspections, suppression, and deportation of foreign nationals who violate labour laws,” he stated, emphasizing the government’s commitment to protecting job opportunities for Thai nationals and ensuring compliance with immigration regulations.

Recent Arrests

Among recent cases, officers arrested 11 individuals in Pattaya, including nine Lao nationals and one Cambodian, for working without a permit during raids along Beach Road and Pattaya Second Road. Another Lao national was detained for illegal work and for overstaying in Thailand by 2,061 days — nearly six years beyond the permitted period.

Pol Maj Gen Songprode said the campaign follows directives from National Police Chief Pol Gen Kittharath Punpetch and Immigration Bureau Commissioner Pol Lt Gen Phanumart Boonyalak to intensify enforcement nationwide. “There will be no leniency. Offenders will face arrest, visa revocation and blacklisting,” he added.

Arrest Statistics

Of the total 146 arrests, the majority involved unauthorised employment, with offenders from Myanmar (63 people), Laos (42), Cambodia (14), China (14) and Vietnam (8). Common labour violations included street vending, general labour work, retail sales and restaurant jobs — many of which are restricted occupations reserved for Thai nationals under Thai law.

Visa Revocations and Platform Enforcement

Since February, authorities have revoked 250 visas linked to illegal employment, according to the immigration commander. Officials are also working with ride-hailing and delivery platforms such as Grab, Bolt and LINE MAN to prevent foreign workers from using Thai accounts unlawfully — a practice that has become increasingly common.

“Misuse of identities is a serious offence and will be prosecuted,” he warned, noting that such practices circumvent regulations and create unfair competition for Thai workers.

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Ongoing Enforcement

The crackdown reflects a broader push by immigration authorities to tighten control over foreign workers operating outside legal frameworks, particularly in areas with high concentrations of international visitors. Officials have indicated that operations will continue in other provinces where similar violations are suspected, with no signs of slowing in the coming months.

-Thailand News (TN)