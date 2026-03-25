Thai Army Intelligence Warns Cambodia Stepping Up Weapons Purchases

BANGKOK – Thailand’s army intelligence chief has issued a warning about the possibility of a third round of armed conflict between Thailand and Cambodia, citing Cambodia’s increased purchases of weapons from Eastern European countries and the upcoming general election in Cambodia as key indicators of potential escalation, Thai PBS reported.

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In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Lt Gen Teeranan Nandhakwang said the border situation between the two countries currently appears to have shifted away from immediate military confrontation toward Cambodia’s use of international law to apply pressure on Thailand. However, he noted that these efforts are being overshadowed by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Indicators of Potential Conflict

Lt Gen Teeranan cautioned that Thailand cannot be lulled into a false sense of security, emphasizing that the threat of armed conflict cannot be ruled out for two primary reasons. Firstly, he claimed that Cambodia has purchased a large quantity of weapons from Eastern European countries. Secondly, he pointed to Cambodia’s general election scheduled for next year, suggesting that political considerations could influence cross-border tensions.

While warning of a possible third round of clashes, he said such an escalation would not occur in the immediate future due to the rainy season, which is expected to last four to five months. He advised the Thai military to remain on alert and recommended that troops enhance their training, learn lessons from the two previous rounds of clashes with Cambodian forces, stockpile weapons and maintain combat readiness.

Military Response

Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree offered a more measured assessment, stating that forces from both sides remain deployed near the border but not in as close proximity as in previous periods. He was responding to reports that Cambodian troops are deploying close to the border near Ta Kwai Temple in Surin province.

Maj Gen Winthai explained that Cambodian troops are seeking suitable locations after having to pull back from the Thai border, as many areas are now under Thai control. He acknowledged that in some areas, Cambodian forces have moved closer, but not beyond the assumed boundary or operational line adhered to by Thailand. “This is not a cause for concern,” he said.

The Thai army intelligence chief has warned of the possibility of a third round of armed conflict between Thailand and Cambodia, citing Cambodia’s increased purchases of weapons from Eastern European countries. Read more: https://t.co/lbB4Q2EbhN#ThaiPBSWorld pic.twitter.com/PfQTF2OOPq — Thai PBS World (@ThaiPBSWorld) March 24, 2026

Ongoing Operations and Ceasefire Compliance

The Second Army Region’s operations, including surveillance, patrols, area inspections and reinforcement of defensive positions, have continued in preparation for “unexpected incidents.” Maj Gen Winthai stressed that both countries must adhere to the agreement signed following the ceasefire.

He said Thailand has strictly complied with the ceasefire conditions, while Cambodia has engaged in some actions, as seen in news reports, such as provocations, moving closer to Thai operational bases and verbal confrontations or disciplinary issues, which have resulted in some ordnance landing on the Thai side.

Regarding Lt Gen Teeranan’s statement that a third round of clashes is possible, Maj Gen Winthai said Cambodian troop movements are ongoing and certain signals can be observed, but they are not at a worrying level. While the situation could change in the future, he assessed that it is unlikely to happen at this time.

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On reports of Cambodian weapons stockpiling, he said Thailand has already made preparations. As for Cambodia’s general election next year and the possibility of creating tensions to gain political advantage, he acknowledged it is possible, but said any clear use of force would depend on additional factors.

-Thailand News (TN)