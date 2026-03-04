Chinese Call Centre Gang That Fled Cambodia Arrested in Nonthaburi

NONTHABURI — Police have arrested 14 Chinese nationals believed to be members of a call centre gang who fled Cambodia and were hiding in a hotel in the Ngamwongwan area of Nonthaburi, seizing 52 mobile phones and SIM cards during the operation.

Chinese Social Media Influencer Rescued from Cambodian Streets Following Job Scam

The arrests took place at 1:30 p.m. on March 2, 2026, at a hotel in Soi Ngamwongwan 19, Bangkhen Subdistrict, Mueang Nonthaburi District. The operation was led by Pol. Maj. Gen. Worachat Saenkham, Commander of Region 1 Investigation Division, and Pol. Col. Poonsuk Techapradserthorn, Chief of Investigation Division 1, Region 1, coordinating with immigration officers including Pol. Col. Phatthongthiw Damapong, Chief of Immigration Police in Nonthaburi, Pol. Col. Suriya Puangsombat, Chief of Investigation Division, Immigration Bureau 3, and Pol. Lt. Col. Sukrit Meebamrung, Deputy Chief of Immigration Police in Nonthaburi.

Intelligence Leads to Raid

Police intelligence indicated that several Chinese individuals had rented rooms at the hotel. Upon investigation, officers found 14 Chinese men occupying seven rooms on the fourth floor, where they had been staying since the night of March 1, 2026. The suspects were taken to the Nonthaburi Immigration Office for questioning.

Suspect Statements

Through an interpreter, the men stated they had hired three vehicles via a ride-hailing application to travel to the hotel. They rented seven rooms before police carried out the raid. Authorities confirmed that 52 mobile phones and SIM cards were seized as evidence during the operation.

Charges Filed

Following interrogation, the suspects were formally charged with entering and residing in the kingdom without permission. They were handed over to Rattanathibet Police Station in Nonthaburi Province for further legal proceedings.

Escape from Cambodia

According to ThaiRath, inquiries indicate that the group had been part of a Chinese call centre gang operating in Cambodia. After fighting along the Thai-Cambodian border, they allegedly fled through natural border crossings into Thailand. Police believe they intended to continue their journey to a third country, potentially to continue their illegal operations or evade capture.

Rescued Thai Scam Victim in Cambodia Warns of Beatings, Organ Sales

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities continue to investigate the full scope of the group’s activities, their connections to broader call centre scam networks, and any facilitators who may have assisted their entry into Thailand. The case highlights ongoing regional cooperation challenges in combating transnational criminal enterprises operating across Southeast Asian borders.

-Thailand News (TN)