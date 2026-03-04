Hua Hin Court Sentences Irish Fugitive to 18 Years Over Fake Passport

HUA HIN — An Irish man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison by the Hua Hin Provincial Court after posing as a deceased person and using a fake passport to enter and exit Thailand 28 times, culminating a decade-long international manhunt.

Paul Noel Casey, 46, who had been on the run for more than a decade over drug trafficking and money-laundering charges in Australia, was arrested at a hotel in Hua Hin in August 2024 following an investigation involving Thai immigration police and the Australian Federal Police.

Elaborate Identity Fraud

Authorities say Casey used the identity of an Irish citizen who died in 2016 to obtain a passport, allowing him to travel in and out of Thailand undetected for years while living on the island of Koh Phangan in Surat Thani province. Investigators determined that Mr. Casey applied for the passport using his own photograph, successfully obtaining it from the embassy in 2014.

He first entered Thailand in 2015 and resided on Koh Phangan. Using the false identity, he travelled in and out of the kingdom 28 times, successfully evading detection through multiple border crossings.

How He Was Caught

The case was uncovered after information from foreign media reports and members of the Irish community led investigators to compare fingerprint records with international databases, confirming his real identity. The breakthrough came when Thai authorities coordinated with the Australian Federal Police, who provided fingerprint records that matched Casey against criminal databases.

Irish fugitive jailed in Thailand after decade using dead man's passport 🇮🇪🚔 An Irish national wanted over alleged drug offences in Australia has been sentenced in Thailand to 18 YEARS in prison after living for nearly 10 years under the identity of a deceased man.

Arrest and Charges

Mr. Casey had been wanted in Australia since 2013 for alleged drug offences and money laundering after fleeing Sydney before appearing in court. He was traced to Koh Phangan and arrested at a hotel in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan, on August 11, 2024.

He was charged with overstaying his visa by 446 days and providing false information to officials. The dual charges reflected both his immigration violations and the fraudulent means by which he had maintained his presence in Thailand.

Court Proceedings

After lengthy court proceedings, Hua Hin Provincial Court delivered its judgment on January 13, 2026, sentencing him to 218 months’ imprisonment. Reports stated the court initially imposed a 30-year term due to the seriousness of the offences and their impact on national security, but reduced it to 18 years following his guilty plea.

Awaiting Extradition

After completing his sentence in Thailand, Australian authorities are expected to coordinate extradition proceedings for him to face the original drug and money laundering charges that prompted his flight more than a decade ago. The case represents a significant victory for international law enforcement cooperation and demonstrates Thailand’s commitment to pursuing fugitives hiding within its borders.

