Thai Government to Curb Fare Hikes Amid Middle East War

BANGKOK — Thailand’s Ministry of Transport is set to announce a ministerial regulation on Thursday to prevent public transport providers, including taxis, motorcycle taxis, and on-demand ride-hailing services, from arbitrarily increasing their fares in response to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn confirmed on Wednesday.

The freezing of public transport charges forms part of a broader package of measures discussed at a special meeting chaired by Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas, convened to assess the impacts of the escalating war on the Thai economy.

Emergency Meeting Outcomes

Following the meeting, Mr. Ekniti reassured the public that Thailand maintains sufficient oil reserves to meet domestic demand for up to 60 days. He further disclosed that negotiations are underway to secure alternative oil supplies from sources outside the Middle East, diversifying the kingdom’s energy sources to mitigate potential disruptions.

Anti-Profiteering Measures

The government expressed particular concern about the prospect of price increases in consumer products amid global market volatility. The meeting agreed that the Internal Trade Department would invoke the anti-profiteering law to deal with opportunistic traders or goods hoarders seeking to exploit the crisis for financial gain.

Public Communication Protocol

Mr. Ekniti also announced that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has assigned the Foreign Ministry to coordinate with other ministries in managing the situation in the Middle East and to provide daily public updates at 6:00 p.m. until the situation returns to normal. This coordinated communication strategy aims to keep citizens informed while preventing panic or misinformation.

Transport Sector Impact

The transport fare freeze represents a proactive measure to shield Thai consumers from immediate economic shocks stemming from the conflict, even as global oil prices fluctuate. Transport operators will be prohibited from raising prices arbitrarily, ensuring that essential mobility remains affordable during the crisis period.

The government continues to monitor the situation closely and adjust its response as circumstances evolve, prioritizing economic stability and consumer protection amid international volatility.

-Thailand News (TN)