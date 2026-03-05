Arsonists Target Surveillance Network in Narathiwat

NARATHIWAT — Arsonists targeted surveillance infrastructure across three districts in Thailand’s southern province of Narathiwat overnight, damaging at least 24 locations in what appears to be a coordinated attack on security monitoring systems, local police said on Thursday.

The attacks, which began late Wednesday, saw suspects set fire to CCTV cameras and cut power lines in Chanae, Ra-ngae, and Si Sakhon districts, disabling critical surveillance capabilities across multiple communities.

Chanae District Attack

In Chanae district, security footage captured six individuals on three motorcycles using oil-soaked rags attached to long poles to ignite camera housing units. The methodical attack damaged 10 cameras across three sites, including a perimeter wall at a local school, indicating careful planning and coordination among the perpetrators.

Simultaneous Disruptions

Simultaneous disruptions were reported in Si Sakhon and Sri Banphot sub-districts, where 28 cameras at 14 locations were rendered inoperable due to a combination of arson and severed cables. The extensive damage suggests the attackers targeted multiple locations within a compressed timeframe to maximize disruption.

In Ra-ngae district, suspects also set fire to tires to obstruct local roads, potentially to delay emergency response or security forces from reaching affected areas.

Police Response

Major General Prayong Kotsakha, Narathiwat provincial police chief, has ordered all 15 police stations in the province to increase checkpoints and tighten security at vulnerable outposts. The directive aims to prevent further attacks and demonstrate security force presence throughout the affected areas.

No Claim of Responsibility

No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the coordinated attacks. Provinces in Thailand’s deep south, including Narathiwat, have experienced a long-running insurgency where security infrastructure is frequently targeted by various groups seeking to undermine government authority and monitoring capabilities.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities are reviewing available footage and gathering evidence to identify those responsible. The coordinated nature of the attacks suggests organized involvement rather than random vandalism, though investigators have not released specific theories regarding which groups may be behind the operation.

The attacks underscore the persistent security challenges facing Thailand’s southern border provinces, where insurgent activity has continued for decades despite ongoing peace efforts and military presence.

