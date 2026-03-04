Pattaya Taxi Driver Filmed Kicking Tourist in Street

PATTAYA — A disturbing video circulating on Facebook and TikTok shows a Thai man allegedly kicking a foreign tourist from behind, sending him tumbling onto a road in Pattaya, sparking widespread online criticism and raising questions about tourist safety in the popular beach destination.

The 38-second clip captures the moment the tourist falls onto the street before bystanders step in to intervene. The footage has generated significant public outrage, with social media users questioning the driver’s behavior and calling for accountability.

Incident Location and Timing

The incident is believed to have occurred near a street food market along Jomtien Beach Road in Chon Buri province. While the exact date and time remain unconfirmed, local reporters who visited the location on March 3, 2026, estimated the altercation occurred approximately two weeks earlier.

The timing is based on signage visible in the clip referring to a parking area for the Squid Festival, which was held on February 13-14. When journalists returned to the scene, the festival parking signs had already been removed, suggesting the confrontation likely happened during the period of the event.

Witness Account

A witness told reporters the incident occurred about two weeks ago while Pattaya was hosting the Squid Festival. She said she did not know the cause of the dispute but confirmed seeing the altercation unfold.

Background of the Dispute

Additional information gathered by reporters indicates the confrontation began after a Bolt app-based taxi driver dropped off a foreign passenger in front of the street food market. It is believed that an argument broke out between the driver and the tourist following the drop-off. The driver then kicked the tourist from behind, causing him to fall to the ground, as captured in the viral video.

No Formal Complaint Filed

Reporters contacted Pattaya City Police Station for further details. Police confirmed that, as of now, no formal complaint has been filed in connection with the incident. Without an official report from either party, authorities have not announced any investigation, and it remains unclear whether further action will be taken.

Public Reaction

The video has prompted widespread criticism online, with social media users expressing outrage at the driver’s actions and concern for tourist safety in Pattaya. Many commenters called for authorities to identify those involved and take appropriate legal action, even in the absence of a formal complaint.

Unknown Identities

The identities of those involved have not been disclosed. The tourist’s nationality and current condition remain unknown, and the taxi driver has not been publicly identified.

The incident adds to ongoing concerns about the treatment of tourists in Pattaya’s entertainment and transportation sectors, highlighting the need for continued efforts to maintain professional standards and ensure visitor safety.

-Thailand News (TN)