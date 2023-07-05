Pattaya Bolt Rider Sustains Serious Stab Wound During Brawl with Orange Vest Motorbike Taxi Riders

TN July 5, 2023 0
Motorcycle taxi in Thailand

Motorcycle taxi in Thailand. Photo: Wikimedia.




Three Bolt riders were injured, one with a severe stab wound to his abdomen, after they brawled with a group of orange vest motorbike taxi riders, known as Win riders, in Pattaya over so-called territory.

Pattaya Motorcycle Taxi Rider Who Allegedly Threatened Passenger With a Knife Over 40 Baht Arrested

The incident was reported to the Pattaya Police Station at 4 PM on Tuesday, July 4th. Police and Sawang Boriboon rescuers rushed to the incident scene at the front of an unnamed condominium in the Naklua sub-district of Banglamung district, Chonburi province, to assist the injured.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Thai Police motorcycle

Chonburi Serial Rapist Arrested

TN July 4, 2023 0
Pattaya beach, soi 13-1

Foreigner Injured When a Large Tree Suddenly Falls In Pattaya

TN July 3, 2023 0
German bodybuilder Jo Lindner, best known as 'joesthetics'.

Popular bodybuilding influencer Jo Lindner aka ‘Joesthetics’ dead at 30

TN July 2, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Motorcycle taxi in Thailand

Pattaya Bolt Rider Sustains Serious Stab Wound During Brawl with Orange Vest Motorbike Taxi Riders

TN July 5, 2023 0
Cars parked on Patong Beach, Phuket

Argument Between Foreigner and Thais Escalates into Multiple Gunshots in Kathu

TN July 5, 2023 0
Thai Police motorcycle

Chonburi Serial Rapist Arrested

TN July 4, 2023 0
RC drone with a camera recording

Korat school uses drone to chase herons away

TN July 4, 2023 0
Old buildings in Bangkok

Man sought for allegedly killing his 12-year-old niece in Bangkok

TN July 4, 2023 0