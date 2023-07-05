Pattaya Bolt Rider Sustains Serious Stab Wound During Brawl with Orange Vest Motorbike Taxi Riders









Three Bolt riders were injured, one with a severe stab wound to his abdomen, after they brawled with a group of orange vest motorbike taxi riders, known as Win riders, in Pattaya over so-called territory.

The incident was reported to the Pattaya Police Station at 4 PM on Tuesday, July 4th. Police and Sawang Boriboon rescuers rushed to the incident scene at the front of an unnamed condominium in the Naklua sub-district of Banglamung district, Chonburi province, to assist the injured.

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

