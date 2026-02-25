Drunk Arab Tourist Arrested in Krabi After Refusing to Pay Bar Bill

KRABI — An intoxicated Arab tourist was arrested by police in Krabi after allegedly refusing to pay his bill at a local bar and becoming aggressive, throwing beer bottles onto the street and causing a public disturbance that prompted immediate intervention by authorities.

French Arab Arrested with Cocaine at Phuket Airport

The incident occurred at an establishment in the popular southern Thai tourist province, though officials have not disclosed the specific location or the identity of the individual involved. Witnesses at the scene reported that the tourist became increasingly agitated when presented with his bill, leading to a confrontation with bar staff that quickly escalated.

According to eyewitness accounts, the man began throwing beer bottles onto the street, creating a hazardous situation for passing motorists and pedestrians and drawing the attention of nearby residents and business operators who alerted local authorities. Officers responded promptly to the scene and worked to bring the situation under control, restraining the individual to prevent further disruption or potential harm to himself or others.

Police intervened quickly and successfully de-escalated the situation, taking the tourist into custody without further incident. Authorities have confirmed that an investigation is continuing, though they have not released additional details regarding the specific charges the individual may face or his current legal status in Thailand.

46 UAE Film Extras Arrested in Krabi for Working Without Permits Thai authorities have arrested 46 foreign actors and extras from a United Arab Emirates film production for working without valid permits while filming in the southern province. The arrests were carried out on… pic.twitter.com/ezQGhmYKbi — Thai Enquirer (@ThaiEnquirer) February 13, 2026

The incident adds to a series of recent events involving foreign tourists in Krabi that have drawn attention to issues of public behavior and safety in the province. Earlier this month, 46 foreign extras, largely from Middle Eastern countries including Iraq, the UAE, Qatar and Morocco, were arrested while filming a series at a disused mine in Krabi Mueang district for working without valid permits. That enforcement action resulted in fines, deportation, and a two-year ban from applying for new work permits in Thailand.

In a separate tragic incident, a 48-year-old South Korean tourist drowned while swimming with his child at Railay Beach in Krabi on February 22, the same day as the bar disturbance . Rescue teams performed CPR and transported him to a hospital, but he ultimately died from drowning.

Danish-Arab ‘Influencer’ Criticized After Insulting Thai Police and Locals in Pattaya

Authorities in Krabi have not indicated whether the intoxicated tourist faces additional charges beyond those related to the public disturbance, and officials continue their investigation into the full circumstances surrounding the incident. The case highlights ongoing challenges faced by local law enforcement in managing tourist behavior while maintaining Krabi’s reputation as a premier destination for international visitors.

-Thailand News (TN)