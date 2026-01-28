Danish-Arab ‘Influencer’ Criticized After Insulting Thai Police and Locals in Pattaya

PATTAYA – A social media “influencer” known as “Ahmarnioff,” who holds both Danish and Arab heritage, has sparked outrage after videos surfaced showing him insulting Thai police and making derogatory comments about locals in Pattaya. The influencer, who boasts over 62,000 Instagram followers, was filmed violating traffic laws on a motorcycle before arguing with officers who fined him 1,000 baht.

In the footage, he is heard making disrespectful remarks in Danish and Arabic after his attempt to have the fine reduced was rejected. Another clip shows him mocking a dog at a restaurant and making offensive comments about other patrons.

The videos, shared widely on Reddit, prompted strong condemnation from users, who described his behavior as disrespectful and called for Thai authorities to take action. Many suggested banning him from Thailand and reporting him to immigration or police.

The incident has fueled broader discussions about tourist conduct and the influence of travel vloggers in Southeast Asia, with critics arguing that such behavior encourages disrespect toward local cultures and laws.

As of now, Thai officials have not publicly responded to the incident. It remains uncertain whether any legal or administrative action will be taken against the influencer. The controversy highlights ongoing concerns over the conduct of foreign visitors and the role of social media personalities in shaping tourist behavior abroad.

