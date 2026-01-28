Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Info

Bangkok Cat Cafe Shut Down Following Animal Abuse Allegations

BANGKOK – Authorities have shut down a cat cafe in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district after video footage showing staff members violently abusing cats went viral online. The closure was carried out on January 26 following a joint investigation by district officials, livestock authorities, and animal welfare groups.

Animal abuse at Khon Kaen zoo sparks outcry on social media

The cafe was found to be operating without a proper business license and lacked necessary permits. Investigators also discovered at least two cats with fungal infections and signs of neglect, living in cramped and unsanitary conditions.

“Medical reports confirm one cat suffered mouth injuries from blunt force trauma,” said Kittikhun Polwan, head of a Thai animal welfare organization. “The animals were kept in filthy surroundings with food scraps scattered on the floor.”

The owner has been charged with animal cruelty and admitted to the violations, agreeing to close the business. He claimed one video involved a former employee seeking revenge after being fired, but authorities uncovered additional footage showing systematic abuse by both the owner and his staff.

Korat court fines man B10,000 baht for dragging dog behind motorcycle

Police have seized the cats as evidence and will hold them until legal proceedings conclude. A strict adoption screening process—including checks for homeownership, financial stability, and no prior animal abuse—will be implemented before the cats are rehomed.

An animal local rescue group called “Madam Jornjad” has requested custody of the cats once the case is resolved.

-Thailand News (TN)

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

george


Thailand News delivers the latest updates and in-depth coverage on all things Thailand. We offer a wide array of topics, including breaking news, politics, tourism, business, culture, lifestyle, and entertainment. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Posts

Iranian Arrested in Bangkok Over Pickpocket Scam Targeting Tourists

13 Africans Arrested in Nonthaburi Romance Scam Operation

Fire at Crane Collapse Site on Bangkok’s Rama II Road