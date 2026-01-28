Bangkok Cat Cafe Shut Down Following Animal Abuse Allegations

BANGKOK – Authorities have shut down a cat cafe in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district after video footage showing staff members violently abusing cats went viral online. The closure was carried out on January 26 following a joint investigation by district officials, livestock authorities, and animal welfare groups.

Animal abuse at Khon Kaen zoo sparks outcry on social media

The cafe was found to be operating without a proper business license and lacked necessary permits. Investigators also discovered at least two cats with fungal infections and signs of neglect, living in cramped and unsanitary conditions.

“Medical reports confirm one cat suffered mouth injuries from blunt force trauma,” said Kittikhun Polwan, head of a Thai animal welfare organization. “The animals were kept in filthy surroundings with food scraps scattered on the floor.”

The owner of a cat cafe in Bang Khen district of Bangkok has been accused of animal cruelty after a video shared online showed him hitting the felines and throwing one against a wall. Listen to or read full story in 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/PRxGupmimZ — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) January 27, 2026

The owner has been charged with animal cruelty and admitted to the violations, agreeing to close the business. He claimed one video involved a former employee seeking revenge after being fired, but authorities uncovered additional footage showing systematic abuse by both the owner and his staff.

Korat court fines man B10,000 baht for dragging dog behind motorcycle

Police have seized the cats as evidence and will hold them until legal proceedings conclude. A strict adoption screening process—including checks for homeownership, financial stability, and no prior animal abuse—will be implemented before the cats are rehomed.

An animal local rescue group called “Madam Jornjad” has requested custody of the cats once the case is resolved.

-Thailand News (TN)