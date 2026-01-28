Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Info

Authorities Track Down Blaze Setters After Field Fires Smother Bangkok in Haze

NAKHON NAYOK – Authorities are searching for those responsible for illegally setting fire to rice fields in central Thailand, after a blaze burned over 10,000 rai (4,000 acres) and sent a thick plume of toxic smoke toward Bangkok and neighboring provinces.

Pollution Control Department introduces management of burning via Burn Check app

The fire broke out late Tuesday in Nakhon Nayok province, about 100 kilometers northeast of Bangkok, forcing emergency crews to work through the night as flames approached residential zones. Deputy Governor Pol. Lt. Santhiti Thamchai stated that agricultural burning is a criminal offense and vowed to prosecute the perpetrators.

By Wednesday morning, the situation had partially stabilized, though hotspots remained. Firefighting efforts were hampered by the soft, marshy terrain of the deep-water rice fields in Pak Phli district, which prevented fire trucks from entering. Crews instead used hand tools, blowers, and tractors to create firebreaks and control remaining flames.

The smoke has raised health concerns, particularly for children and the elderly, as air quality in Bangkok deteriorated. The incident underscores Thailand’s recurring seasonal smog crisis, driven largely by agricultural burning.

In response, Nakhon Nayok officials are collaborating with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to pilot microbial technology that decomposes rice stubble without burning—a key solution for deep-water fields where plowing is not feasible. A trial is currently underway on 800 rai of farmland.

Haze crisis in Northern Thailand remains severe

Authorities warned that while the fire is expected to be extinguished soon, its progress depends on wind conditions and preventing further illegal ignitions.

-Thailand News (TN)

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

george


Thailand News delivers the latest updates and in-depth coverage on all things Thailand. We offer a wide array of topics, including breaking news, politics, tourism, business, culture, lifestyle, and entertainment. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Posts

Bank of Thailand Flags Suspicious Large Cash Withdrawals

Thailand Administers Contraceptive Vaccine to Wild Elephants for Population Management

Two Tourists Killed in Separate Traffic Accidents in Thailand