Authorities Track Down Blaze Setters After Field Fires Smother Bangkok in Haze

NAKHON NAYOK – Authorities are searching for those responsible for illegally setting fire to rice fields in central Thailand, after a blaze burned over 10,000 rai (4,000 acres) and sent a thick plume of toxic smoke toward Bangkok and neighboring provinces.

Pollution Control Department introduces management of burning via Burn Check app

The fire broke out late Tuesday in Nakhon Nayok province, about 100 kilometers northeast of Bangkok, forcing emergency crews to work through the night as flames approached residential zones. Deputy Governor Pol. Lt. Santhiti Thamchai stated that agricultural burning is a criminal offense and vowed to prosecute the perpetrators.

By Wednesday morning, the situation had partially stabilized, though hotspots remained. Firefighting efforts were hampered by the soft, marshy terrain of the deep-water rice fields in Pak Phli district, which prevented fire trucks from entering. Crews instead used hand tools, blowers, and tractors to create firebreaks and control remaining flames.

Chadchart Explains Spike in PM2.5 Levels in Bangkok, Cites Agricultural Burning and Stagnant Weather 28 January 2026 Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt o Wednesday afternoon explained that PM2.5 pollution levels in Bangkok have surged into the red, or hazardous level, mainly… pic.twitter.com/GNC6a5ALMa — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) January 28, 2026

The smoke has raised health concerns, particularly for children and the elderly, as air quality in Bangkok deteriorated. The incident underscores Thailand’s recurring seasonal smog crisis, driven largely by agricultural burning.

In response, Nakhon Nayok officials are collaborating with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to pilot microbial technology that decomposes rice stubble without burning—a key solution for deep-water fields where plowing is not feasible. A trial is currently underway on 800 rai of farmland.

Haze crisis in Northern Thailand remains severe

Authorities warned that while the fire is expected to be extinguished soon, its progress depends on wind conditions and preventing further illegal ignitions.

-Thailand News (TN)