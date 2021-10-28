Pollution Control Department introduces management of burning via Burn Check app









BANGKOK (NNT) – The head of the Pollution Control Department met with officials and locals in Lamphun province to discuss air pollution and to introduce the Burn Check mobile app for systematic management of burning, aiming to mitigate the problems of particulate matter and haze.

Pollution Control Department Director-General Athapol Charoenshunsa had a meeting to discuss prevention guidelines for addressing the issues of airborne particulate matter, smoke haze, and wildfires with officials and members of the public in Li district of Lamphun province. The Burn Check mobile application, developed by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency, and the Thai Health Promotion Foundation, was presented at the meeting as a tool to combat the air pollution problem.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Namo Vananupong,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

