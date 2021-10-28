Phuket gold shop robber blames online gambling debts
PHUKET: The Myanmar man arrested for the vicious beating of a 71-year-old man during the robbery of a gold shop in the heart of Phuket Town last Saturday night (Oct 23) has blamed online gambling debts as his reason for carrying out the robbery.
The arrest was revealed yesterday but formally announced at Phuket City Police Station earlier today (Oct 28) by Region 8 Police Commander Pol Lt Gen Amphol Buarabporn, accompanied by Region 8 Deputy Commander Maj Gen Saksira Phuak-am.
By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News
