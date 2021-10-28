One person dead, one seriously injured after pickup truck crashes into power pole in Chonburi
A 48-year-old male driver has been pronounced dead at the scene while a passenger has sustained serious injuries after a pickup truck crashed into a power pole in the Ban Bueng district this morning, October 28th, 2021.
Emergency responders were notified of the accident on the Nong Chark – Nernmok Road in the Nong Chark sub-district.
