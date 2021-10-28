October 28, 2021

One person dead, one seriously injured after pickup truck crashes into power pole in Chonburi

3 hours ago TN
Thai ambulance

Toyota Thai ambulance lights and siren. Photo: Jeffrey Beall / flickr.




A 48-year-old male driver has been pronounced dead at the scene while a passenger has sustained serious injuries after a pickup truck crashed into a power pole in the Ban Bueng district this morning, October 28th, 2021.

Emergency responders were notified of the accident on the Nong Chark – Nernmok Road in the Nong Chark sub-district.

By GoongNang(GN)
The Pattaya News

TN

