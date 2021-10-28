October 28, 2021

80,000 Thai truck drivers to go on strike on Monday over diesel prices

27 mins ago TN
Lorries at Kerry Siam Seaport, Thailand

Lorries at Kerry Siam Seaport, Thailand. Image: Marshall Astor.




Coinciding with Thailand’s reopening to foreign arrivals on November 1st, about 80,000 trucks, including some tour buses, will stop running to put pressure on the government to meet the demand from the Land Transport Federation of Thailand (LTFT) for the price of all types of diesel to be capped at no more than 25 baht/litre for one year.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the LTFT said that it had already notified the Thai National Shippers’ Council, the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Tourism Council of Thailand about its decision to have, initially, about 20% of the trucks under the federation stop running for seven days, under acampaign called “truck power.”

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Blackpink's Lalisa 'Lisa' Manobal

Blackpink’s Lisa Manobal will not Attend Countdown Event in Thailand

16 mins ago TN
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra

Paetongtarn Shinawatra appointed Pheu Thai chief adviser for innovation

24 mins ago TN
Farmers in Thailand

Pollution Control Department introduces management of burning via Burn Check app

31 mins ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Blackpink's Lalisa 'Lisa' Manobal

Blackpink’s Lisa Manobal will not Attend Countdown Event in Thailand

16 mins ago TN
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra

Paetongtarn Shinawatra appointed Pheu Thai chief adviser for innovation

24 mins ago TN
Lorries at Kerry Siam Seaport, Thailand

80,000 Thai truck drivers to go on strike on Monday over diesel prices

27 mins ago TN
Farmers in Thailand

Pollution Control Department introduces management of burning via Burn Check app

31 mins ago TN
Mercedes-Benz Police car in Thailand

Phuket gold shop robber blames online gambling debts

3 hours ago TN