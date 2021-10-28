80,000 Thai truck drivers to go on strike on Monday over diesel prices









Coinciding with Thailand’s reopening to foreign arrivals on November 1st, about 80,000 trucks, including some tour buses, will stop running to put pressure on the government to meet the demand from the Land Transport Federation of Thailand (LTFT) for the price of all types of diesel to be capped at no more than 25 baht/litre for one year.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the LTFT said that it had already notified the Thai National Shippers’ Council, the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Tourism Council of Thailand about its decision to have, initially, about 20% of the trucks under the federation stop running for seven days, under acampaign called “truck power.”

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





