  • October 19, 2021
Police Readied for Truck Drivers’ Protest

Soda delivery truck in Kalasin. Photo: Marshall Astor.




BANGKOK, Oct 19 (TNA) – Police are on standby to minimize traffic impacts on general motorists as about 1,000 trucks will run slowly in protest against rising fuel prices in greater Bangkok, the Central Plains, the East and the Northeast.

The truckers are the members of the Land Transport Federation of Thailand. In the demonstration called “Truck Power”, they demanded the government freeze the diesel price at 25 baht a liter, cut excise tax on oil by 5 baht per liter and suspend contributions from the diesel price to the Energy Fund for 1 year.

