  • October 19, 2021
Prayut asks all parties to contribute toward reopening to tourists

PM Prayut meet with cabinet members and medical advisors to receive the latest reports on the situation of the COVID-19 epidemic in Thailand. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.




BANGKOK (NNT) – As Thailand will be reopening to foreign tourists on November 1, representatives from many agencies met with the prime minister today (19 Oct.) to discuss the reopening. The prime minister asked all parties to pitch in their efforts and also to consider holding concerts during the New Year’s to stimulate tourism and the economy.

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn led representatives from the Tourism Council of Thailand and the Thai Restaurant Association to meet with Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha to receive and discuss the government policy of lifting the quarantine requirement for tourists arriving in Thailand. The prime minister thanked every party that has provided their cooperation toward making preparations for the country’s reopening, and asked the tourism ministry to consider, with input from relevant agencies, the possibility of holding New Year’s activities that would be collaboratively organized by the public and private sectors. The focus was on the feasibility of holding concerts by Thai artists in various provinces as well as in Bangkok.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Namo Vananupong,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand



