60% of Thai people believe country not ready to reopen to foreign arrivals: Survey









A recent opinion poll shows 60.1% of Thai people surveyed do not agree with the November 1st reopening of Thailand to vaccinated foreign travels without quarantine, saying that the country is not yet ready because less than 70% of the population have been vaccinated.

The survey also shows, however, that 39.9% of those surveyed agree that the November 1st target is timely.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World





