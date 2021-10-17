  • October 17, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 60% of Thai…

60% of Thai people believe country not ready to reopen to foreign arrivals: Survey

60% of Thai people believe country not ready to reopen to foreign arrivals: Survey

Thai people wearing a mask in the public during COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: © ILO/Suwandee Nokpum / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




A recent opinion poll shows 60.1% of Thai people surveyed do not agree with the November 1st reopening of Thailand to vaccinated foreign travels without quarantine, saying that the country is not yet ready because less than 70% of the population have been vaccinated.

The survey also shows, however, that 39.9% of those surveyed agree that the November 1st target is timely.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related post

COVID-19 Vaccination Certification now ready on Mor Prom app
News

COVID-19 Vaccination Certification now ready on Mor...

October 17, 2021
Long queues return to Phuket Check Point
Phuket

Long queues return to Phuket Check Point

October 17, 2021
116 pub-goers, manager at Bangkok pub charged for alcohol violation
Bangkok

116 pub-goers, manager at Bangkok pub charged...

October 17, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.