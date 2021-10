BANGKOK, Oct 18 (TNA) – People in Din Daeng district were shocked as three grenades in a bag were found in a rubbish bin in front of a building.

The explosives were placed in the bin in front of a four-story commercial building on Chaturathit 2 Yaek 25 Alley. The three fist-sized bombs wrapped in black wire tape were in a black leather shoulder bag.

