  • October 18, 2021
Musician Bruce Gaston dies aged 74

American musician Bruce Gaston, founder of contemporary Thai music band “Fong Nam”. Photo: Youtube.




US musician Bruce Gaston, who co-founded Fong Nam, the band that blended Thai and western music, has died. He was 74.

The musician had battled multiple diseases, including liver cancer, before his death was announced on Sunday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



