Thai Tourism Will See Improvement in 2022: KResearch









BANGKOK (NNT) – Kasikorn Research Centre (KResearch) is optimistic that the Thai tourism industry will see improvement next year as Thailand is going to allow fully vaccinated visitors from low-risk countries to enter the kingdom without quarantine from November 1.

According to KResearch’s estimate, there will be around 180,000 foreign visitors in 2021, who will generate at least 13.5 billion baht for the Thai tourism industry.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Suwit Rattiwan,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand






