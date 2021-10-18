  • October 18, 2021
Thai Tourism Will See Improvement in 2022: KResearch

The Grand Palace and Wat Phra Kaew or the Temple of the Emerald Buddha as seen from the Outer Court. Photo: Sodacan.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Kasikorn Research Centre (KResearch) is optimistic that the Thai tourism industry will see improvement next year as Thailand is going to allow fully vaccinated visitors from low-risk countries to enter the kingdom without quarantine from November 1.

According to KResearch’s estimate, there will be around 180,000 foreign visitors in 2021, who will generate at least 13.5 billion baht for the Thai tourism industry.

Reporter: Suwit Rattiwan,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



