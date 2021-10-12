  • October 12, 2021
Thailand will open its borders to tourists from low-risk countries in November

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha offering a televised address talking about the latest situation concerning vaccination in Thailand. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.




Thailand will open its borders to vaccinated tourists from low-risk countries without quarantine from November 1, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-Ocha announced Monday.

In a televised appearance, the prime minister explained that fully vaccinated tourists from at least 10 countries considered low-risk, including the United Kingdom, Singapore, Germany, China and the United States, will be able to enter Thailand with a covid-19 test and without the need for quarantine.

Prayut explained that more countries will join the list from December 1 and others on January 1, while the rest of the tourists will be able to travel to Thailand by complying with the required quarantine.

The authorities of Thailand, which imposed severe restrictions on entry to the country at the beginning of the pandemic, reduced from October 1 the compulsory quarantine in a hotel from 14 to seven nights.

The government is seeking to give a boost to the tourism sector, which before the pandemic accounted for between 12 and 20 percent of GDP and has been badly affected after a year and a half with the borders practically closed.

Thailand launched last July a tourist bubble in Phuket that allows vaccinated travelers to visit the popular island in the south of the country without quarantine, although they are not allowed to travel to the rest of the country until they spend at least a week in that destination.

After overcoming vaccine supply shortages and various organizational problems, the mass vaccination campaign has been progressing well in recent weeks. The 50.32% people has received at least one dose and 33% of the Thai population is now fully vaccinated, while covid-19 cases continue to decline after peaking last July.

-Thailand News (TN)



