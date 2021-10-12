Many doubt Thailand’s readiness in gradual reopening









Opinions vary on Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s declaration last night (Monday) about Thailand’s gradual reopening plans with the next phase to start on November 1st, as many are skeptical of the country’s readiness and whether the plans will revive the dying tourism industry as hoped, as new COVID-19 infections and fatalities remain high, while vaccination rates remain low.

With the Thai-language hashtags #Prayut and #ReopeningTheCountry top trending on Twitter, Thai netizens are debating fiercely on the plans. One user, @khunzakame, tweeted in English “To everyone who wants to come to Thailand, come here if you dare…” together with a graph showing an upward trend in COVID-19 cases since April 2021.

