BANGKOK, Oct 11 (TNA) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will reopen its walking street alongside the Ong Ang Canal on Oct 15 to stimulate tourism and economy.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang said the Ong Ang Canal walking street would reopen as new daily COVID-19 cases were falling and the BMA relaxed its disease controls and allowed some business and activities to resume.

