Pattaya Tourist Police Inspect Beach to Prevent Prostitution









Pattaya Tourist Police headed to the beachfront of Pattaya yesterday, May 27th, to warn individuals idling at the area not to sell sexual services to tourists.

The inspection was also to ensure that these people at the beach would not create any issues that could impact the tourism industry and good image of Pattaya, said Pol. Lt. Col. Pichaya Kheawpluang from the Tourist Police Department.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

