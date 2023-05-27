Liquor producers rally behind Move Forward Party

TN May 27, 2023 0
Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat during a speech.

Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat during a speech. Photo: พรรคก้าวไกล - Move Forward Party / Facebook.




Local liquor and beer producers on Friday called on the Move Forward Party (MFP) to push ahead with its progressive policy to liberalise liquor-making and allow more small producers to enter the market.

Thai parliament derails Move Forward Party’s Progressive Liquor Bill

Representatives from the Thai Domestic Liquor Association and the Thai Craft Beer Association said the MFP’s policy would break up the duopoly of the industry with a market value of 470 billion baht and pave the way for small operators nationwide.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Apinya Wipatayotin
BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

The two-story medical center located in Saraburi, Thailand, was built with a state-of-the-art COBOD BOD2 3D concrete printer.

World’s first 3D printed medical center in Saraburi

TN May 27, 2023 0
Rain on a street in Thailand at night

Heavy rain predicted in parts of north-east and south on Saturday

TN May 27, 2023 0
Truck carrying workers in Kalasin

Wages in Thailand are only one factor in potential investor decisions

TN May 26, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat during a speech.

Liquor producers rally behind Move Forward Party

TN May 27, 2023 0
The two-story medical center located in Saraburi, Thailand, was built with a state-of-the-art COBOD BOD2 3D concrete printer.

World’s first 3D printed medical center in Saraburi

TN May 27, 2023 0
Taxis at Impact, Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi.

Uproar over shameful exploitation by taxi drivers at Muang Thong Thani convention centre

TN May 27, 2023 0
Rain on a street in Thailand at night

Heavy rain predicted in parts of north-east and south on Saturday

TN May 27, 2023 0
SIM Card

Illegal SIM card store linked to call centre gangs busted in Nong Khai

TN May 27, 2023 0