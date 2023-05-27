World’s first 3D printed medical center in Saraburi

3D printing in construction continues to give us amazing news and in Thailand they have built the first medical center using additive manufacturing in its manufacturing process.









Siam Cement Group (SCG), the largest and oldest cement and building materials company in Thailand and Southeast Asia, has recently unveiled the successful completion of the first 2-story 3D printed building in ASEAN. What is more striking is the fact that the building is the first 3D printed medical facility worldwide.

3D Innovareef: Sculpture to Restore Thai Marine Ecosystem

The impressive and well-designed two-story medical center located in Saraburi, Thailand, was built with a state-of-the-art COBOD BOD2 3D concrete printer. This innovative project has a total floor area of 345 m2 over 2 floors and is also the largest 3D printed building in the ASEAN countries.

The building immediately stands out on the skyline with its undulating walls. This design solution is possible and easy to implement thanks to the 3D construction printer and the design freedom it allows. Thus, the first 3D printed medical center features all the benefits of the revolutionary building solution, specifically the absence of design, faster construction speed and fewer workers on site compared to conventional construction practices.

Siam Cement Group, has made history by completing the first 3D printed medical center in the world! This groundbreaking project, located in Saraburi, #Thailand, showcases the revolutionizing potential of #3Dconstructionprinting and the gantry BOD2 printer from COBOD. pic.twitter.com/oEjwR6bFyE — COBOD International (@Cobod_global) May 8, 2023

SCG now offers the market the opportunity to increase construction efficiency, reduce the environmental footprint by generating less waste at the construction site and improve design. As an official COBOD distributor in Thailand, SCG promotes the value of innovative technology, which offers a range of benefits over traditional construction methods. The building was specifically designed to withstand seismic loads and the use of 3D printing technology increased the speed of construction and reduced the amount of labor required compared to conventional construction methods.

COBOD is a pioneer in 3D construction printing and has led the construction of this medical center in Thailand. They already built some others such as the first 3D printed residential building in Germany or the first two-story 3D printed building in India. 3D printing makes it possible to build faster, save money and have more flexible designs, which ultimately improves patient care and wellbeing.

-Thailand News (TN)

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





