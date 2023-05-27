Uproar over shameful exploitation by taxi drivers at Muang Thong Thani convention centre

Taxis at Impact, Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi.

Taxis at Impact, Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi. Photo: CHAMRAT CHAROENKHET.




Taxi drivers operating at the Muang Thong Thani convention centre during the Thaifex international trade fair have come under heavy criticism on social media for overcharging passengers, rejecting Thai passengers and refusing to use their meters for both Thai and foreign passengers.

Fleets of EVs Flock to 43rd Bangkok International Motor Show

Some of the drivers have charged up to 5,000 baht for a trip from Muang Thong Thani to the Silom or the Sukhumvit areas.

