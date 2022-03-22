March 22, 2022

Fleets of EVs Flock to 43rd Bangkok International Motor Show

Bangkok International Motor Show

Bangkok International Motor Show. Photo: @BangkokMotorshow / Facebook.




NONTHABURI, March 22 (TNA) – The 43rd Bangkok International Motor Show is ready to welcome visitors at its venue, the IMPACT exhibition complex in Muang Thong Thani estate, from March 23 to April 3 on the theme of “Keep moving forward together”.

Prachin Eamlumnow, chief executive officer of Grand Prix International PCL and chief organizer of the Bangkok International Motor Show, said the automotive industry of Thailand started to recover this year after being affected by COVID-19 for over two years. Importantly the industry was shifting from internal combustion engines to electric power and manufacturers were enjoying support from the government for their production of electric vehicles for domestic use and export, he said.

