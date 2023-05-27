Heavy rain predicted in parts of north-east and south on Saturday









Parts of the north-east, east and the south-western coast are forecast to be hit by heavy rain in the next 24 hours, due to the moderate south-westerly monsoon over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf and a low pressure cell over the coast of southern Vietnam, according to the Meteorological Department.

Rainy Season to Start Next Week

Strong winds are predicted with two-metre high waves in the Andaman Sea and up to 2 metres in the Gulf, with waves over two-metres in stormy areas, as skippers are advised to exercise caution and avoid stormy areas.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

