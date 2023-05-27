Illegal SIM card store linked to call centre gangs busted in Nong Khai
Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) officers have shut down a store selling illegal mobile phone SIM cards in Nong Khai with ties to fraudulent call centres.
Thai man arrested in Bangkok for selling SIM cards illegally
The bust, led by CCIB commissioner Pol Lt Gen Worawat Watnakornbancha, took place in Muang district of the northeastern province on Saturday, in accordance with the Technology Crime Prevention and Suppression Act.
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
