Illegal SIM card store linked to call centre gangs busted in Nong Khai

TN May 27, 2023 0
SIM Card

SIM Card. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.




Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) officers have shut down a store selling illegal mobile phone SIM cards in Nong Khai with ties to fraudulent call centres.

Thai man arrested in Bangkok for selling SIM cards illegally

The bust, led by CCIB commissioner Pol Lt Gen Worawat Watnakornbancha, took place in Muang district of the northeastern province on Saturday, in accordance with the Technology Crime Prevention and Suppression Act.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

