Russian Tourist Drowns On Patong Beach
A Russian tourist drowned at Patong Beach on Saturday (May 27th) in the early morning.
Emergency responders told the Phuket Express that they were notified of the incident at 7:30 A.M. today by family members of the victim on Patong Beach. They quickly arrived at the beach and rescue workers took about 20 minutes before they found the foreign man floating in the sea.
By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational
