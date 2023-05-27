Russian Tourist Drowns On Patong Beach

View of Patong Beach in Phuket

Loungers on Patong Beach in Phuket. Photo by Brownie13.




A Russian tourist drowned at Patong Beach on Saturday (May 27th) in the early morning.

Emergency responders told the Phuket Express that they were notified of the incident at 7:30 A.M. today by family members of the victim on Patong Beach. They quickly arrived at the beach and rescue workers took about 20 minutes before they found the foreign man floating in the sea.

