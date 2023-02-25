Intoxicated Foreign Tourist Caught After Trying to Steal Jet-ski From Patong Beach
An intoxicated foreign tourist was caught after he was trying to steal a jet-ski from Patong Beach, attacked a jet-ski caretaker, and tried to escape.
The Patong Police told the Phuket Express that they were notified of the incident after noon today (February 24th) on Patong Beach. They arrived at the beach to find the intoxicated foreign tourist who had already been caught by beach lifeguards.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
