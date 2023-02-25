Intoxicated Foreign Tourist Caught After Trying to Steal Jet-ski From Patong Beach

Jet skis are available for rental at most of Phuket's major beaches. Photo: VasenkaPhotography / flickr.









An intoxicated foreign tourist was caught after he was trying to steal a jet-ski from Patong Beach, attacked a jet-ski caretaker, and tried to escape.

The Patong Police told the Phuket Express that they were notified of the incident after noon today (February 24th) on Patong Beach. They arrived at the beach to find the intoxicated foreign tourist who had already been caught by beach lifeguards.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





