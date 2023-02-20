Tourists Fined for Riding Jet Skis in Krabi









KRABI, Feb 20 (TNA) – A Russian couple has been fined 10,000 baht for each jet ski they rode off Hong Island – Railay in Krabi.

They admitted they did not know the activity was banned in the area. Officials found two jet skis were legally registered in Pattaya.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

