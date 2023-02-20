Mae Sai-Tachileik border checkpoint reopens Monday









The Mae Sai-Tachileik border checkpoint, between Thailand and Myanmar, was officially reopened today (Monday), after about three years of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reopening ceremony this morning was jointly presided over by Chiang Rai Deputy Governor Somwang Boonrayong and governor of Tachileik Province U Minh Nay at the first Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge, linking Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai and Tachileik of Myanmar.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

