Mae Sai-Tachileik border checkpoint reopens Monday

February 20, 2023 TN
Myanmar-Thailand bridge in Mae Sai

Myanmar-Thailand bridge in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai. Photo: Johnwxh30.




The Mae Sai-Tachileik border checkpoint, between Thailand and Myanmar, was officially reopened today (Monday), after about three years of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reopening ceremony this morning was jointly presided over by Chiang Rai Deputy Governor Somwang Boonrayong and governor of Tachileik Province U Minh Nay at the first Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge, linking Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai and Tachileik of Myanmar.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



