6-Year-Old Boy Thrown to Death from Pick-up Truck Crash on Expressway
SAMUT PRAKAN, Feb 20 (TNA) – A six-year-old boy was thrown to death from a pick-up truck, which crashed into the expressway barrier in Samut Prakan.
The accident occurred on Kanchanaphisek Expressway (Bang Phli – Suksawat) from Rama II road before the exit to Sukhumvit at the kilometer marker 19+500.
