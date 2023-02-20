Over 2,000 Complaints Filed Against Bangkok Taxi Drivers









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Department of Land Transport (DLT) has reported that more than 2,000 complaints have been lodged against taxi drivers in Bangkok, the majority of which related to their refusal to take passengers since new fares were introduced on January 16.

According to reports, the agency has received 2,120 complaints, 720 of them involving the rejection of passengers, 455 pertaining to impolite behavior, 358 over reckless driving, 237 for not using their meters, and 221 cases of malfunctioning meters.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

