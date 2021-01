BANGKOK, Jan 11 (TNA) – The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) will take legal action against the motorists who race on expressways.

The state enterprise responds to the reports that about 100 car drivers raced on Chalerm Maha Nakhon and Si Rat expressways from midnight to 2am.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

