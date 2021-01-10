Appeal for urgent blood donations as Thai hospitals run critically low

Appeal for urgent blood donations as Thai hospitals run critically low1 min read
The Thai Red Cross Society (TRCS) has issued an urgent appeal for blood donations from members of the public as supplies at hospitals across the country are running critically low, as is the TRCS’s own blood bank.
The amount of blood currently being donated has fallen by 50% as a result of the second wave of COVID-19 infections and the society’s mobile collection units have had to suspended operations in the wake of the pandemic.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World