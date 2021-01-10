January 10, 2021

Appeal for urgent blood donations as Thai hospitals run critically low

Hospital room in Thailand

Hospital room in Thailand. Photo: Kyle Taylor / flickr. CC BY 2.0.


The Thai Red Cross Society (TRCS) has issued an urgent appeal for blood donations from members of the public as supplies at hospitals across the country are running critically low, as is the TRCS’s own blood bank.

The amount of blood currently being donated has fallen by 50% as a result of the second wave of COVID-19 infections and the society’s mobile collection units have had to suspended operations in the wake of the pandemic.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

