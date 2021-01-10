Appeal for urgent blood donations as Thai hospitals run critically low





The Thai Red Cross Society (TRCS) has issued an urgent appeal for blood donations from members of the public as supplies at hospitals across the country are running critically low, as is the TRCS’s own blood bank.

The amount of blood currently being donated has fallen by 50% as a result of the second wave of COVID-19 infections and the society’s mobile collection units have had to suspended operations in the wake of the pandemic.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



