News

Chuwit released from prison

By TN / July 22, 2018

Chuwit Kamolwisit, an outspoken television show host and former politician, was released from the Bangkok Remand Prison this morning after completing a one-month jail term handed down by the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions.

He was found guilty of filing a false assets declaration to the National Anti-Corruption Commission after the end of his term as an MP.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

