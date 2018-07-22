Chuwit released from prison





Chuwit Kamolwisit, an outspoken television show host and former politician, was released from the Bangkok Remand Prison this morning after completing a one-month jail term handed down by the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions.

He was found guilty of filing a false assets declaration to the National Anti-Corruption Commission after the end of his term as an MP.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

