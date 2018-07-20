Government gives green light to production of movie about Tham Luang mission





BANGKOK, 20th July 2018, (NNT) – The recent meeting of members of the committee responsible for films and videos in Thailand has resolved to promote the production of a film telling the story of the Tham Luang search and rescue operation, after five world leading movie studios showed interest in making a screen adaptation of the epic mission.

The film board also resolved to propose to the cabinet next week the establishment of a national committee to ensure that the movie will accurately retell the events that occurred in Tham Luang cave, without violating the human rights of those being featured in it. The committee would also look after the privacy of the 13 youths rescued and related individuals, as well as protect the image of the Kingdom.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article