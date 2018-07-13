Airmen from the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command meet with Thai military officials and a Thai engineering company in Chiang Rai
Hollywood to produce major blockbuster movie on Thai Cave rescue of Soccer Team

By TN / July 13, 2018

The mission to rescue 12 boys and their soccer coach from a Thai cave is to get the Hollywood treatment. Two major movie studios and one independent faith based studio have announced intentions to make films on the epic rescue.

Unsurprisingly, with the mass attention worldwide, Hollywood is looking to turn the Thai Cave rescue into the next big blockbuster movie.

