Cave rescuers’ reward: Elite Card





The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) plans to offer Thailand Elite Cards as gifts to show their appreciation to the foreign volunteers that worked on the successful rescue mission for the 12 boys and their coach trapped inside Tham Luang cave.

TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said cardholders will be granted visas and general privileges, including immigration and airport services for five years.

Full story: Bangkok Post

