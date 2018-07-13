Cave rescuers’ reward: Elite Card

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) plans to offer Thailand Elite Cards as gifts to show their appreciation to the foreign volunteers that worked on the successful rescue mission for the 12 boys and their coach trapped inside Tham Luang cave.
TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said cardholders will be granted visas and general privileges, including immigration and airport services for five years.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
You may also like
-
German allegedly overstayed visa for nine years, 55 other foreigners arrested
-
Spaniard Artur Segarra loses appeal against death sentence
-
Three boys of Wild Boar football team being assessed for Thai citizenship
-
Hollywood to produce major blockbuster movie on Thai Cave rescue of Soccer Team
-
Prayut thanks all for helping with rescue mission