Pattaya club raided in middle of night, 36 suspected drug users found





Police and district officials raided a club in Chon Buri in the early hours of Monday and found 36 customers testing positive to drug use.

Pichet Thammahone, assistant Bang Lamung district chief, led the raid on JT Club Karaoke in Tambon Nong Plue, Pattaya, at 3.30am.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article