Pattaya club raided in middle of night, 36 suspected drug users found

By TN / July 22, 2018

Police and district officials raided a club in Chon Buri in the early hours of Monday and found 36 customers testing positive to drug use.

Pichet Thammahone, assistant Bang Lamung district chief, led the raid on JT Club Karaoke in Tambon Nong Plue, Pattaya, at 3.30am.

