150 partygoers in Pattaya nabbed for drugs

CHON BURI — A team of 50 military and police officers on Saturday night raided an entertainment venue in Pattaya and detained 150 partygoers who tested positive for banned substances.

The raid, led by Naris Niramaiwong, the Bang Lamung district chief, and Pol Col Apichai Krobphet, the Pattaya police chief, was launched at 11.30pm on The Cliff Pool Club on Kasetsin Road in Pattaya’s tambon Nong Prue after a tipoff that the venue hosted “drug parties”.

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG

BANGKOK POST