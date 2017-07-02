Sunday, July 2, 2017
Home > Pattaya > 150 partygoers in Pattaya nabbed for drugs

150 partygoers in Pattaya nabbed for drugs

Street in Pattaya, Thailand
TN Pattaya 0

CHON BURI — A team of 50 military and police officers on Saturday night raided an entertainment venue in Pattaya and detained 150 partygoers who tested positive for banned substances.

The raid, led by Naris Niramaiwong, the Bang Lamung district chief, and Pol Col Apichai Krobphet, the Pattaya police chief, was launched at 11.30pm on The Cliff Pool Club on Kasetsin Road in Pattaya’s tambon Nong Prue after a tipoff that the venue hosted “drug parties”.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG
BANGKOK POST

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

American national killed in Pattaya road accident

Turkish robbery suspect caught by Police in Pattaya

Pattaya police shut-down illegal casino

Leave a Reply